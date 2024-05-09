We are getting a Gollum movie. Whether we like it or not.

Warner Brothers Decides to Make Its First New Lord of the Rings Movie About the Franchise’s Toughest Hang

Look, maybe it will be good. Andy Serkis was a terrific Gollum, and the CGI Weta used for Gollum was truly mind-blowing back in 2000. And yet, in my last two decades of rewatching the extended edition Blu-Rays of Lord of the Rings, I skip the Gollum stuff. And this is from someone who is watching the extended versions. Also, spoiler alert for a movie called The Hunt for Gollum: they don’t find him. In fact, he spends several hundred years in a dark cave. So, narrative tension is what might we call light. Does it mean Warner Brothers can trot out characters we already know? Sure. Did that work terribly well for Star Wars of late? No. In my opinion, the biggest reason to do a movie based on characters from The Hobbit is this: The Hobbit enters the public domain in less than 10 years. Fading franchise loyalty just might be The One Ring of modern movie-making.