Nearly One-Third of Young Adults Strongly Identify as Readers

Paul Auster Has Died at 77

Paul Auster, the “patron saint of literary Brooklyn” has died of complications of lung cancer. Best known for “The New York Trilogy,” which began with 1985’s City of Glass, Auster was nominated for and won numerous awards both at home and abroad. His last novel, 2017’s 4 3 2 1, was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize. Learn more about The New York Trilogy here.

The Kids Might Be All Right

A new report commissioned by HarperCollins in collaboration with NielsenBook contains a lot of fascinating data about children’s pleasure-reading. While other outlets are focusing on the fact that <gasp> more than a quarter of YA readers are over the age of 28—making a thing out of adults reading YA is so two-thousand-and-late—I want to pull out this bit:

The research also showed that 29% of 14- to 25-year-olds “strongly think of themselves as a reader”, with many of these young people choosing to build an identity around books online, on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. Of the young people surveyed who answered “very true” to the statement “I think of myself as a reader” 40% described themselves as “very happy”. In contrast, 21% of those who did not think of themselves as readers described themselves as “very happy”.

Now, correlation does not equal causation, but this is heartening stuff. Nearly one-third of teens and young adults strongly identify as readers! How is that not the headline?! (Clickbait is how.) If it’s having a positive impact on their health and happiness, all the better.

