All the Bookish News We Covered This Week

Censorship trends, Oprah's new book club podcast, the most popular books of the Goodreads Reading Challenge, and more.

Rebecca Joines Schinsky

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group.

Welcome to this weekend edition of Today in Books, wherein we look back at all the news Book Riot covered this week.

🚫 Censorship Trends to Watch for in 2025

📚 The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week

🏆 The New Yorker Names Their 2024 Best Books

💰 HayMarket Books Runs Books Not Bars Fundraiser for the Holidays

🥇 The Winners of the 2024 Goodreads Choice Awards

🎙️Oprah Announces Book Club Pick and New Podcast

😎 The Most Popular Books for the 2024 Goodreads Reading Challenge

🗣️ The Best New Books of December, According to Indie Booksellers

🛒 Most Costco Locations Will Stop Carrying Books Year-Round in 2025

What’s the most interesting bookish news you read this week? Let us know in the comments!

