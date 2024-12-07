All the Bookish News We Covered This Week
Welcome to this weekend edition of Today in Books, wherein we look back at all the news Book Riot covered this week.
💰 HayMarket Books Runs Books Not Bars Fundraiser for the Holidays
🥇 The Winners of the 2024 Goodreads Choice Awards
🗣️ The Best New Books of December, According to Indie Booksellers
🛒 Most Costco Locations Will Stop Carrying Books Year-Round in 2025
