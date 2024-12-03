2024 isn’t over yet, but Goodreads has announced the 144 most read books of this year’s Goodreads Challenge. Nine million readers logged more than 350 million books for the challenge so far this year, and Goodreads has tabulated the titles that appeared the most often, sorted into genre.

The categories are Fiction, Historical Fiction, Mystery & Thriller, Fantasy, Romantasy, Science Fiction, Horror, Romance, Young Adult, Memoirs, History & Biography, and General Nonfiction. It’s a little surprising that Young Adult is just one category: in the Goodreads Choice Awards, there’s a separate YA Fantasy category.