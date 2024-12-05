The New Yorker Names Their 2024 Best Books
We’re in the midst of the flood of “best books” lists coming from every outlet, which means it’s time to see what books have been floating to the top over and over, as well as which titles are getting a nice lift from being named among the best. We’ve recently seen lists from The New York Times, NPR, and TIME, among others.
Now, The New Yorker adds their list to the mix.
The editors and critics of The New Yorker have pulled out a dozen works of fiction and poetry, as well as a dozen picks of nonfiction, in their best of list. These are titles that they recommend as being among the most thought-provoking, captivating, and talked about titles of the year.
Among their picks:
- All Fours by Miranda July
- The Burning Earth by Sunil Amrith
- The Challenger by Adam Higginbotham
- James by Percival Everett
- Latinoland by Marie Arana
You can peruse all 24 of The New Yorker’s Best of 2024 here.
