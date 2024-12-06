The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week

If you follow this weekly feature, you’ll know that usually, it stays pretty similar week to week. This time, though, the most read books on Goodreads include some new titles! Interestingly, three of the top five are short stories—that’s one way to have your book read quicker.

As usual, Freida McFadden has two of the top five spots, but this time the second title is a new release: The Housemaid’s Wedding, which is a short story in the Housemaid series. The other two short stories included here are both in the Under the Mistletoe Collection, an Amazon Original collection of holiday romance stories. All five stories in the collection make this week’s most read books on Goodreads full 50-book list, but only one has a rating over 3.5.