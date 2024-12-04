HayMarket Books Runs Books Not Bars Fundraiser for the Holidays

Haymarket Books, a nonprofit book publisher dedicated to publishing books that foster social and economic justice, is currently running a holiday fundraiser aimed at connecting incarcerated people with radical books that educate on politics. These books are meant to provide support to people inside the prison system, an inherently violent place.

They aim to raise $30,000 to buy and send at least 2,000 books to people in prisons. So far, 720 donors have donated $28,88.87, and any amount over their goal will be used to send even more books inside. They even have a Google Form where people can request a book for a loved one currently in the prison system.

If you’d like to donate to the fundraiser, you can do so on Haymarket’s fundraising page. There isn’t a hard cut off date for the fundraiser, but it is intended to run during the holiday season.

To learn more about Haymarket Books, and the 900+ titles they’ve published since 2001 (by everyone from Angela Y. Davis to Naomi Klein to Arundhati Roy), click here.

