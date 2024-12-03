Oprah Announces Book Club Pick and a New Podcast
Oprah announced her latest book club pick in an Instagram post this morning, naming Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan as the book club’s 109th selection. The book is a slim volume at just 120 pages and takes place right before Christmas in 1985, following an Irish coal merchant who makes a life-altering discovery while delivering an order to the local convent in a town controlled by the church.
The book wasn’t the only bit of news in this announcement. Oprah revealed the latest chapter for her eponymous book club, the launch of a monthly companion podcast in partnership with Starbucks. For every monthly book club pick, Oprah will sit down with the author of that title at a Starbucks café for a conversation and drink pairing chosen for that particular story. The first episode of the podcast featuring Claire Keegan was filmed at the Starbucks Reserve Empire State Building store in New York City. It is available now on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you can listen to podcasts. You can also watch it for free now on Oprah’s YouTube channel.
You can read more about Small Things Like These and the podcast partnership at Oprah Book Club’s website, and read about the longevity of Oprah’s Book Club here.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
More breaking news here
- These are the Most Read Books of the 2024 Goodreads Reading Challenge
- The New York Times Announces its Best Books of 2024
- The Best New Books Out in December, According to Indie Booksellers
- Most Costco Locations Will Stop Carrying Books
- The Most Read Books on Goodreads in November
- Voting Begins for the Final Round of the 2024 Goodreads Choice Awards
- The New York Times Announces its 100 Notable Books of 2024
- NPR Shares Their Big List of Favorite Books for 2024
- The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week