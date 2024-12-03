Oprah Announces Book Club Pick and a New Podcast

Book Riot Managing Editor Vanessa Diaz is a writer and former bookseller from San Diego, CA whose Spanish is even faster than her English. When not reading or writing, she enjoys dreaming up travel itineraries and drinking entirely too much tea. She is a regular co-host on the All the Books podcast who especially loves mysteries, gothic lit, mythology/folklore, and all things witchy. Vanessa can be found on Instagram at @BuenosDiazSD or taking pictures of pretty trees in Portland, OR, where she now resides.

Oprah announced her latest book club pick in an Instagram post this morning, naming Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan as the book club’s 109th selection. The book is a slim volume at just 120 pages and takes place right before Christmas in 1985, following an Irish coal merchant who makes a life-altering discovery while delivering an order to the local convent in a town controlled by the church. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oprah (@oprah)

The book wasn’t the only bit of news in this announcement. Oprah revealed the latest chapter for her eponymous book club, the launch of a monthly companion podcast in partnership with Starbucks. For every monthly book club pick, Oprah will sit down with the author of that title at a Starbucks café for a conversation and drink pairing chosen for that particular story. The first episode of the podcast featuring Claire Keegan was filmed at the Starbucks Reserve Empire State Building store in New York City. It is available now on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you can listen to podcasts. You can also watch it for free now on Oprah’s YouTube channel.

You can read more about Small Things Like These and the podcast partnership at Oprah Book Club’s website, and read about the longevity of Oprah’s Book Club here.

