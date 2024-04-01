25 years of 10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Life-Changing Magic of 10 Things I Hate About You

For bookish teens in the late 1990s, 10 Things I Hate About You was second only to Romeo + Juliet (and for many, it was second to nothing). Ledger’s performance holds up extremely well and surely derserves a spot in the safely rebellious dude Hall of Fame. Stiles is just right—both reserved and spiky at the same time. Truly we didn’t deserve anything nearly this entertaining for Fridays when our English teachers were absent.

Once Upon a Time, the World of Picture Books Came to Life

I have been following the story of the Rabbit Hole for awhile (my mom lives not too far from it), and I’ll be damned if it isn’t just the most charming thing. Every wanted a life-size Caps for Sale installation? How about an interactive Blueberrries for Sal room? How about a tunnel system with nooks for reading, stocked with thousands of books? My kids are a little too old for this place now, but I envy the kids and parents who are prime age(s) for this.

7 Books SciAm Recommends So Far in 2024

I love SciAm’s book lists. I had heard of a few of these, but The Exquisite Machine and H is for Hope had missed me. No longer.

No, It Isn’t Just You. All Media Companies Want You to Play Their Crossword

Wild graph about minutes spent by section in The New York Times app. You might tweet angrily about Connections or cheat at Spelling Bee, but the Grey Lady is getting exactly what she wants. Your time.