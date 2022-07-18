Welcome to Thrillers and Mysteries Week!

We’re exploring the wide-ranging world of thrillers and mysteries this week, and you’re invited to join the adventure! From “gentle thrill” cozies to the best procedural series, mystery books about dogs to those involving treasure hunts, BookTube channels to TikTok creators to follow, and much more. New to thrillers and mysteries? We got you. Learn the difference between the two, why they make such great audiobooks, and why Clue is the perfect gateway to the genre. Then add a few vacation-gone-wrong themed books to your summer TBR. Let’s get to it!

Today YA Mystery and Thriller Novels About Vacations Gone Wrong