How Gothic Romance Lead to Contemporary Romantic Suspense Novels

Romance and Gothic Novels

Novels and romance have gone together basically since the beginning of the form. In fact, many early novelists, including Nathaniel Hawthorne, Herman Melville, and gothic writer Ann Radcliffe, wanted their long works of fiction to be called romances instead of novels. This could have been an allusion to the Romantic era going on at the time, where art of all forms emphasized emotions and passion over logic. But either way, in hindsight, it’s easy to see why romance storylines mixed well with Gothic literature from the very beginning. Life threatening danger turns out to be a perfect backdrop for characters to fall in love. And tall, dark, and handsome is a cliche for a reason…that reason is Gothic romance.

The Castle of Otranto by Henry Walpole is considered to be the first Gothic novel. It helped define the genre with the tropes of haunted castles, secret passageways, and unexpected trap doors. It also has a strong romance plot. The heroine, Isabella, faces extreme threat after threat throughout the novel. She cannot tell who is her enemy and who is a potential love interest. And the hero, Theodore, overcomes many obstacles to save her and prove himself worthy of her love by the end of the story. When the book came out in 1764, readers adored it. It is one of the first English books with supernatural elements. But furthermore it basically invented the gothic genre by combining realism with exaggerated and improbable events. Henry Walpole’s bestseller inspired many other writers to great gothic tales.

In the 1790s, Ann Radcliff further popularized gothic romance, through bestsellers like The Romance of the Forest and The Mysteries of Udolpho. Jane Austen gave her take on a gothic romance in Northanger Abbey, which offers a satirical take on the genre while also fanning the flames of the genre’s dominance. And the Bronte sisters, especially with Jane Eyre, made gothic romances more popular than ever before. Edgar Allen Poe created more demand for gothic novels in America (but his stories were not always romances). Towards the end of the century, gothic novels became less popular and started to die out.