8 Mystery/Thriller TikTokers to Follow Right Now

What’s so interesting about a book published in 1934 with its pages out of order? As it turns out, a lot! Cain’s Jawbone, written by Edward Powys Mathers, puts readers in the investigator’s shoes as they try to sort out the order of the pages and decode the clues to find out who killed six people. Only four people have ever solved it, the puzzle going out of print for years until it was reissued in 2019.

TikToker Sarah Scannell decided to try her hand at solving it, posting videos of her process and the wall of her apartment now covered in pages torn from the book’s binding. And she’s not the only one who turned her walls into a murder board. Soon after her videos went viral, others on TikTok and YouTube joined in, red thread and all.

Cain’s Jawbone makes it clear just how much TikTok, and people in general, love thrillers in whatever form they come: movies, puzzles, TV shows, and of course books! And that’s just a taste of what you’ll find over on mystery/thriller booktok. If you’re looking for more thrillers or mystery recommendations on your For You Page (or you want to see others struggle through Cain’s Jawbone too), here are eight thriller/mystery TikTok creators to follow right now!

@Angelahenryauthor

@angelahenryauthor

Black female mystery writers you should read! #bookrecs #diversebooks #blackbooktok #blackbooktok #mysteryseries #thrillerbooktok

♬ original sound – Angela Henry / Author

Angela Henry, a thriller, mystery, and urban fantasy author has a TikTok too! Posts about Black female mystery writers, children’s mysteries, and LGBTQ mysteries and thrillers are frequent on her page amongst posts about writing, self-publishing tools, and more!

@kateslibrary

@kateslibrary

honestly i love all of these #bookish #reading #reader #books #bookrecs #mysterybooks #plottwist #bookrecommendations

♬ Sign Of The Times – Steve Horner

In the mood for mystery and thriller recommendations? Check out @kateslibrary, featuring posts about books that will mess with your head, books about villains, and mystery books.

@baker.reads

@baker.reads

#Inverted my top 5 favorite thrillers of the year so far!!! #booktok #bakerreads #thrillerbooks #bookrecommendations

♬ original sound – Brandon Baker

A self-described horror BookToker, @baker.reads demonstrates just how close the line is between horror and the thriller/mystery genre. On his page, you’ll find recent reads, favorites of the year, and many, many recommendations.

@findthrillerbooks

@findthrillerbooks

#Inverted 5⭐️ Hidden Pictures by Jason Rekulak #booktok #thrillertok #horrorbooks #thrillerbooks #readersoftiktok #books #reading #fyp #bookrecs #bookishthoughts

♬ STAY – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Like the name of the account says, this is a great follow to find a new thriller to read. They post recommendations, sales, new releases, and posts from authors so you can get the inside scoop directly on your FYP.

@anabrendareads

@anabrendareads

Perfect for those who like both genres! #readunstable @BetweenTheChapters #alexandraivy #romanticthriller #unstablebook @TLC Book Tours #booktok #thrillerbooks #booktiktok

♬ i wish you were sober – 🎧🎧🎧

If you want a little diversity in the kinds of books the accounts you follow post about, try @anabrendareads, a romance & thriller fan with great recommendations for both. Check out her books lists on plot twists lists, psychological thrillers, or romance/thriller books for the best of both worlds!

@sydneyyybean

@sydneyyybean

Anybody else love being blindsided? 🤯#booktok #bookrecommendations #fyp #booktokfyp #thrillerbooks #plottwist #sydneyyybean #mindblown

♬ AirplaneMode – BONES

If you want recommendations for creepy books, books that will keep you up late, or books that will mess with your head, follow @sydneyyybean. Rapid-fire recommendations, single-book reviews, and many, many lists wait for you on her page!

@taereads

@taereads

I’m obsessed!! #booktok #cozymystery #finlaydonovaniskillingit #cupcakebakerymystery #dialaforaunties #abaddayforsunshine

♬ original sound – J E S S 🙂

@taereads has it all: thrillers, fantasy, and romance content. Check out her posts on “endings I still think about,” her TBRs, and her posts on cozy mysteries are excellent to get you started in the genre!

@bettiespages

@bettiespages

Reply to @faythreads I love making #cozymystery recs! #bookrecommendations #mystery #bookclub

♬ original sound – Bettie’s Pages

TikTok account for Bettie’s Pages in Lowell, MI, the account is full of recommendations for cozy mysteries if that’s more your speed! There are round-ups, book club picks, and more!

In the mood for more mystery/thriller content? Check out these mysteries with a twist or these upcoming cozy mysteries!

