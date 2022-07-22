8 Mystery/Thriller TikTokers to Follow Right Now

Shattered by James Patterson Nothing could tear Detective Michael Bennett away from his new bride—except the murder of his best friend. NYPD master homicide investigator Michael Bennett and FBI abduction specialist Emily Parker have a history. When she fails to show at FBI headquarters in Washington, DC, Bennett ventures outside his jurisdiction. The investigation he undertakes is the most brilliant detective work of his career…and the most intensely personal. A portrait begins to emerge of a woman as adept at keeping secrets as forging powerful connections. A woman whose enemies had the means and the motives to silence her —and her protectors.

What’s so interesting about a book published in 1934 with its pages out of order? As it turns out, a lot! Cain’s Jawbone, written by Edward Powys Mathers, puts readers in the investigator’s shoes as they try to sort out the order of the pages and decode the clues to find out who killed six people. Only four people have ever solved it, the puzzle going out of print for years until it was reissued in 2019.

TikToker Sarah Scannell decided to try her hand at solving it, posting videos of her process and the wall of her apartment now covered in pages torn from the book’s binding. And she’s not the only one who turned her walls into a murder board. Soon after her videos went viral, others on TikTok and YouTube joined in, red thread and all.

Cain’s Jawbone makes it clear just how much TikTok, and people in general, love thrillers in whatever form they come: movies, puzzles, TV shows, and of course books! And that’s just a taste of what you’ll find over on mystery/thriller booktok. If you’re looking for more thrillers or mystery recommendations on your For You Page (or you want to see others struggle through Cain’s Jawbone too), here are eight thriller/mystery TikTok creators to follow right now!

