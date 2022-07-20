Start with Mysteries, Thrillers, & True Crime If You’re New to Audiobooks

Why Mysteries Make for Perfect Beginner Audiobooks

If you’ve been reluctant to try audiobooks before or are worried about your ability to follow the story or stay engaged, there are a few reasons I’ll suggest trying a true crime or mystery first.

First and foremost, even if you are not an avid consumer of true crime, there are millions of people who have listened to these types of podcasts in one way or another, and I’m betting you’re one of them. Having a background in listening to these types of podcasts is a great transitional step into audiobooks. You’ll be familiar with the general structure, type of storytelling, and pacing, but instead of one-hour episodes, you’ll have one full book.

Next is the structure of the mystery. It’s human nature to be curious and to want to learn more information about a story. Mysteries (and the sub-genres therein) are perfectly poised to stoke our curiosity, making us want to listen and learn more information about whatever it is we’re listening to. The best stories our friends tell us are the ones that have a bit of intrigue, and the best writers and narrators know how to use that when creating their stories. Plus, having a central mystery helps keep you engaged as you move toward an eventual solution, so you’ll always know what the end goal is, even if you feel yourself losing track of a few smaller details.

The pacing of mysteries and thrillers are also, by nature, typically faster than other types of genres. Not always, but for the most part, many mysteries and thrillers provide a story that will feel like it’s rocketing toward the end, and you can’t help but stay hooked to learn what exactly will happen next.