Step into the world of twists, turns, clues and ciphers, murders and murderers, all without leaving the comfort and safety of your home. Perhaps this is why mystery remains one of the most popular fiction genres for readers of all ages: it offers the chance for adventure and immersive experiences in a clever, compelling package. Beyond the thrills and suspense, mystery exists in a world of intricate, layered puzzles and shrouded deceit. The excitement of solving these intellectual puzzles keeps readers on the edge of their seats.

Even once the clues are laid out, and the mystery is solved, it’s not over. The reader is left to ponder over the web of clues, how they connect and where they don’t, and what led to the conclusion. Social themes are at the heart of the mystery genre, adding depth to characters and their situations, giving readers more to contemplate. Controversial content, such as the portrayal of Mormonism in A Study in Scarlet, can spark heated dialogue and ideas. From Golden Age detective fiction to the fast-paced mystery-thriller, mystery offers plenty to think about.