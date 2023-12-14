QUIZ: What Job Would You Have in a Cozy Mystery Novel?

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Cozy mysteries are about so much more than solving a murder. We love them for the mysteries, sure, but we also come back for more because we’re obsessed with the quirky characters. We love their curiosity. We love their tenacity. We love their personalities and idiosyncrasies. But maybe most of all, we love the strange and unique jobs they have.

Protagonists in cozy mysteries always seem to have the most fun. They own boutique stores. They run family businesses. They have specific talents and clients who keep coming back for more. As you read your favorite cozy mysteries, have you ever dreamed of having one of those kinds of jobs? Well, who says you can’t?

It’s time to take this quiz and find out what kind of cozy mystery job you were meant to have. And once you find out your perfect job, what better job training than to read a cozy mystery book in which the protagonist has your new career? So, of course, we’ll also give you a cozy mystery book recommendation to help set you up for success. Enjoy, and get ready to get started on your new career path!

Now that you know what fun, unique, cozy mystery job you’re meant to have, maybe you’re wondering what other options are out there? Here they are! After you check out all the possible results, you’ll know just how perfect yours is for you. Bibliotherapist: The Secret, Book & Scone Society by Ellery Adams Have you considered Bibliotherapy as your new profession? You would be a great bibliotherapist because you love books and you love helping others. Want to know what the life of a bibliotherapist is like? Check out The Secret, Book & Scone Society by Ellery Adams. The main character, Nora Pennington, owns a bookstore and helps her customers by prescribing them books to help with their troubles.

Mystery Bookstore Owner: The Plot is Murder by V.M. Burns You love a good mystery, so why not open up your own bookstore that specializes in (you guessed it) mysteries? Solve mysteries in your free time. Sell your favorite mystery books while you’re at your job. Sounds like the perfect life, doesn’t it? Still unsure? Read The Plot is Murder by V.M. Burns, featuring Samantha Washington, who has just realized her lifelong dream by opening up her own mystery bookstore.

Family Restaurant Owner: Arsenic and Adobo by Mia P. Manansala Family is everything to you, so you would be happiest running a restaurant that’s been a part of your family for years. It worked for Lila Macapagal in Arsenic and Adobo by Mia P. Manansala. After a rough breakup, Mia returns home to help her Tita Rosie save her failing restaurant. And yes, sure, a murder happens, but overall Lila is much happier with her new life!

Pet Groomer: Mimi Lee Gets A Clue by Jennifer J. Chow You prefer animals to people, and who can blame you? Animals are cute, cuddly, and they don’t get mad when you cut their hair too short. That’s why your perfect job would be a pet groomer, just like Mimi Lee in Jennifer J. Chow’s Mimi Lee Gets A Clue. Mimi Lee’s Hollywoof is the talk of Los Angeles. Use her store as inspiration for your own dream pet grooming business!

Wedding Photographer: Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto If you love romance as much as you love a good mystery, you should get a job in the wedding business. More specifically, try being a wedding photographer! You’ll get to work with couples on their happiest day, and if you’re like photographer Meddy Chan in Jessie Q. Sutanto’s Dial A for Aunties, you’ll also get to work with your family! What’s not to love?

Medium: Grave Expectations by Alice Bell Do you feel like you have a connection to the spirit realm? Then you probably already know you should try being a medium. That’s Claire’s job in Grave Expectations by Alice Bell. The best part of being a medium in a cozy mystery? If you’re like Claire, you’ll get a ghost companion to help you solve a murder. Who hasn’t dreamed of having a ghost as a best friend?

Want to find more unique, cozy mystery jobs? Here are a bunch of excellent examples. Enjoy your fun new professions, cozy mystery readers!