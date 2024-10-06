The New Book Riot Covered This Week
Here are the trends, releases, announcements, and other news that we covered ourselves here on Book Riot this week.
Resources for Hurricane Helene Relief
Our thoughts are with everyone in Virginia, North Carolina South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Tennessee who’s been impacted by this natural disaster. Relief efforts are ongoing but the road to recovery will be long, so we’re dedicating this week’s bonus send of The Deep Dive to sharing resources. If you’re interested in donating to relief efforts or are looking for assistance yourself, here are a few of the options I’ve come across in the last few days. The first is a charitable foundation providing assistance to bookstores and their employees both now and year-round, and the rest are general relief resources. All mission and objective descriptions are from the group or organization’s website.
These Authors are Geniuses: Meet the 2024 MacArthur Fellows
Many of the 22 MacArthur Fellows this year have published books, whether as their profession, like young adult and middle grade author Jason Reynolds, or as a result of their work, like disability justice activist Alice Wong. Here are ten of this year’s MacArthur Fellows who are authors, starting with those who received the fellowship for their writing.
2024 National Book Awards Shortlist Announced
The finalists in each category were selected by a distinguished panel of judges that includes Brenda J. Child, Tressie McMillan Cottom, Aimee Nezhukumatathil, Lauren Groff, Rena Priest, Jhumpa Lahiri, and Leah Johnson.
The winners will be announced live at the 75th National Book Awards Ceremony ceremony on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.
The Best New Books Out in October, According to Indie Booksellers
This is a mix of September and October releases, and I’m going to be honest with you, I’m not sure why the Indie Next List is organized this way. Maybe the publication dates shifted since they were nominated, or maybe indie booksellers are just mysterious that way.
Canadian Conservative Politicians are Borrowing U.S. Book-Banning Playbook
More good news! California joins Illinois and Maryland in passing a law that makes it harder to ban books. Assembly Bill 1825 prohibits book bans based on “the race, nationality, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, social economic status or political affiliation of a book’s subject, author or intended audience.”
The 10 Most Popular Books on Book Riot in September 2024
Between our newsletters, podcasts, and the site, Book Riot recommends hundreds of books every month, but which of those recommendations are sticking? We don’t have perfect data on that, but we do have a proxy: the books you all clicked on the most. It’s hard for us to know whether a book gets clicked on because you wanted to buy it right then and there or because you just wanted to learn more about it. Either way, it’s an interesting thing to track, especially because it doesn’t neatly map onto our most popular posts. For example, none of the books on our most popular article of the month — 8 of the Worst Science Fiction Worlds To Live In — appears on this list.
10 Nonfiction New Book Releases of October
In celebration of true stories, I’ve collected ten of the most exciting nonfiction titles hitting shelves in October. You might be new to nonfiction or a true stories pro, but whatever the case, there’s sure to be something on this list that catches your eye.
7 Exciting Film and TV Adaptations of Books Out this October
October is my favorite month. I already look forward to October all year long, but you know what had me really counting down to October in 2024? Some of these highly anticipated book adaptations that are finally hitting our screens this month. If you’re wanting to cozy up on the couch this month and flip on a Netflix show while you enjoy your second (or third) pumpkin spice latte of the day, you’re going to have plenty to watch this month. If you’re wanting to hit the theater and grab yourself a big popcorn instead, there are some really cool adaptations that are getting theatrical releases this month as well.
Libraries Under Cyberattack
Along with bomb threats and book challenges, we’re seeing an increase in the number of libraries dealing with ransomware attacks, where hackers gain access to a library system’s data, encrypt the files, and then demand a ransom in exchange. (The Seattle Public Library system recently went through an enormous ordeal earlier this year that has already cost the library over $1 million in technology upgrades and legal fees.) But nowDelaware libraries across the state have closed their computer labs after being hacked last week. The ransom demand is allegedly around $1 million, although typically, organizations rebuild in the wake of a ransomware attack, rather than pay the ransom. Thankfully, patron data has not been affected in Delaware.
