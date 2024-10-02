10 Nonfiction New Book Releases of October
As October rolls in, Scary Season is almost upon us. Across grocery stores and throughout neighborhoods, plastic skeletons, witchy accessories, and pumpkin decor have appeared in droves. I love seeing all the leaves cover the yard and watching people break out their colorful scarves. But one of my favorite things of the season is to sit on my front porch and sip hot apple cider while I read a book. The Corgis sit around me watching the world go by as I lose myself in the book’s pages.
Of course, as a fan of true stories, nonfiction is always at the top of my to-be-read pile. With new books, there are so many options—where do you even start? I could read the history of horror in America, which would be perfect for this time of year. Or I could peruse Rae Garringer’s queer oral history project. (Their podcast is a huge favorite of mine!) Or maybe I’ll be in the mood for some easy weeknight cooking with Amina Al-Saigh’s new cookbook. Or what about a memoir from icon Ina Garten? Whatever my choice, I really can’t go wrong.
In celebration of true stories, I’ve collected ten of the most exciting nonfiction titles hitting shelves in October. You might be new to nonfiction or a true stories pro, but whatever the case, there’s sure to be something on this list that catches your eye.
All publication dates are subject to change.
American Scary: A History of Horror, from Salem to Stephen King and Beyond by Jeremy Dauber (October 1)
Historian Jeremy Dauber examines America’s obsession with horror stories. Whether they’re on screen or shared around a campfire, people love to be scared by these sordid tales. From the Salem Witch Trials to the films of Alfred Hitchcock, Dauber follows the history of scary stories in popular culture.
Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir by Ina Garten (October 1)
For the first time, Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa herself, gives fans an intimate look at her life. From a difficult childhood to starting her own business, Garten shares the challenges of her life that have made her the woman she is today.
The Position of Spoons: And Other Intimacies by Deborah Levy (October 1)
Literary darling Deborah Levy shares her thoughts on the small things of life. From the position of spoons to the wonder that is a lemon, Levy gives readers little snippets of wisdom and thoughtful observations on the world.
My Life: Growing Up Native in America by Illuminative (October 1)
From Illuminative, an organization “dedicated to amplifying contemporary Native voices,” My Life features essays and poems by contributors like author Angeline Boulley, influencer and model Kara Roselle Smith, chef Crystal Wahpepah, and more. The topics cover everything from feeling native “enough” to the fight for a brighter future for Native peoples.
Country Queers: A Love Letter by Rae Garringer (October 8)
Over ten years ago, Rae Garringer started their oral history project recording interviews with rural queer and trans folks from across the country. Now for the first time, Country Queers is coming to readers in print. The book includes interviews, photos, and illustrations all highlighting queer rural life.
Souk to Table: Vibrant Middle Eastern Dishes for Everyday Meals by Amina Al-Saigh (October 8)
Amina Al-Saigh (@hungrypaprikas) started out sharing her cooking adventures online. Now she has her own cookbook full of easy Middle Eastern meals perfect for busy home cooks. Dips, soups, main dishes, and dessert—Souk to the Table has it all.
The Anti-Ableist Manifesto: Smashing Stereotypes, Forging Change, and Building a Disability-Inclusive World by Tiffany Yu (October 8)
Disability rights advocate and influencer Tiffany Yu has spoken out for disability rights for years. Now she presents her first book, a manifesto on how we can create a more accessible world. Perfect for nondisabled and disabled people alike, The Anti-Ableist Manifesto is a must-read book of the season in disability literature.
What I Ate in One Year: (and related thoughts) by Stanley Tucci (October 15)
Stanley Tucci fans rejoice. After his incredible memoir Taste delighted readers around the world, he’s returned with an essay collection all about his thoughts on cooking and cuisine. Structured around the course of one year, What I Ate in a Year follows Tucci on his adventures cooking in Carmelite ruins, barbecuing with friends, and so much more.
The Indian Card: Who Gets to Be Native in America by Carrie Lowry Schuettpelz (October 15)
Carrie Lowry Schuettpelz, an enrolled member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, examines ideas around being Native “enough,” Native sovereignty, and the politics of tribal enrollment. Schuettpelz gets to the heart of Indigenous peoples’ need for belonging in a society ruled by ongoing colonial violence.
Gather Me: A Memoir in Praise of the Books That Saved Me by Glory Edim (October 29)
Bookish influencer and the founder of the incredible literary movement Well-Read Black Girl, Glory Edim has long been a champion for books. Now she shares stories from her own life and the origins of her love for literature. Full of book recommendations and insight into her work in online literary spaces, Gather Me is a must-read memoir for book lovers.
