10 Nonfiction New Book Releases of October

Kendra Winchester is a Contributing Editor for Book Riot where she writes about audiobooks and disability literature. She is also the Founder of Read Appalachia , which celebrates Appalachian literature and writing. Previously, Kendra co-founded and served as Executive Director for Reading Women , a podcast that gained an international following over its six-season run. In her off hours, you can find her writing on her Substack, Winchester Ave , and posting photos of her Corgis on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester.

As October rolls in, Scary Season is almost upon us. Across grocery stores and throughout neighborhoods, plastic skeletons, witchy accessories, and pumpkin decor have appeared in droves. I love seeing all the leaves cover the yard and watching people break out their colorful scarves. But one of my favorite things of the season is to sit on my front porch and sip hot apple cider while I read a book. The Corgis sit around me watching the world go by as I lose myself in the book’s pages.

Of course, as a fan of true stories, nonfiction is always at the top of my to-be-read pile. With new books, there are so many options—where do you even start? I could read the history of horror in America, which would be perfect for this time of year. Or I could peruse Rae Garringer’s queer oral history project. (Their podcast is a huge favorite of mine!) Or maybe I’ll be in the mood for some easy weeknight cooking with Amina Al-Saigh’s new cookbook. Or what about a memoir from icon Ina Garten? Whatever my choice, I really can’t go wrong.