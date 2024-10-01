Riot Headline New Hardcover and Paperback Books On Sale Today for 50% Off for Amazon Prime Members
These Authors are Geniuses: Meet the 2024 MacArthur Fellows

Meet the authors and poets who received a 2024 MacArthur Foundation Fellowship, complete with an $800,000 stipend!

The recipients of the 2024 MacArthur Foundation Fellowships have been announced. Commonly known as the Genius Grant, it provides a $800,000 stipend to each Fellow, disbursed over five years. Marlies A. Carruth, Director of the MacArthur Fellows says, “The 2024 MacArthur Fellows pursue rigorous inquiry with aspiration and purpose. They expose biases built into emerging technologies and social systems and fill critical gaps in the knowledge of cycles that sustain life on Earth. Their work highlights our shared humanity, centering the agency of disabled people, the humor and histories of Indigenous communities, the emotional lives of adolescents, and perspectives of rural Americans.”

Many of the 22 MacArthur Fellows this year have published books, whether as their profession, like young adult and middle grade author Jason Reynolds, or as a result of their work, like disability justice activist Alice Wong. Here are ten of this year’s MacArthur Fellows who are authors, starting with those who received the fellowship for their writing.

2024 MacArthur Fellows: Authors and Poets

The Tradition by Jericho Brown book cover

Jericho Brown, Pulitzer-winning poet: The Tradition, The New Testament, Please, and more

Juan Felipe Herrera, U.S. Poet Laureate: Imagine, Notes on the Assemblage, Every Day We Get More Illegal, and more.

Ling Ma, Kirkus Prize-winning author: Severance and Bliss Montage

Jason Reynolds, New York Times bestselling YA and middle grade author: Long Way Down, Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, All-American Boys, and more

Race After Technology cover

Loka Ashwood, sociologist: For-Profit Democracy

Ruha Benjamin, transdisciplinary scholar: Race After Technology: Abolitionist Tools for the New Jim Code, Viral Justice: How We Grow the World We Want, Imagination: A Manifesto, and more

Jennifer L. Morgan, historian: Laboring Women: Reproduction and Gender in New World Slavery, Reckoning with Slavery: Gender, Kinship, and Capitalism in the Early Black Atlantic, Sexuality and Slavery: Reclaiming Intimate Histories in the Americas, and more

Shailaja Paik, historian: The Vulgarity of Caste: Dalits, Sexuality, and Humanity in Modern India and Dalit Women’s Education in Modern India: Double Discrimination

Disability Visibility edited by Alice Wong book cover

Dorothy Roberts, legal scholar and public policy researcher: Killing the Black Body: Race, Reproduction, and the Meaning of Liberty, Fatal Invention: How Science, Politics, and Big Business Re-create Race in the Twenty-First Century, Torn Apart: How the Child Welfare System Destroys Black Families—and How Abolition Can Build a Safer World, and more

Alice Wong, disability justice activist: Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-first Century, Disability Intimacy: Essays on Love, Care, and Desire, Year of the Tiger: An Activist’s Life, and more

Read more about this year’s 2024 MacArthur Fellows at NPR and the New York Times.

