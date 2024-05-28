The Top 10 Summer Manga To Pack In Your Beach Bag

Ann-Marie Cahill will read anything and everything. From novels to trading cards to the inside of CD covers (they’re still a thing, right?). A good day is when her kids bring notes home from school. A bad day is when she has to pry a book from her kids’ hands. And then realizes where they get it from. The only thing Ann-Marie loves more than reading is travelling. She has expensive hobbies.

Summer has almost arrived in Japan — you can tell by the stacks of summer manga reading spilling out of beach bags, backpacks, and picnic baskets. Okay, so the plethora of bags is a slight exaggeration, but also, not really. Summer reading is absolutely A Thing, and manga continues to grow in popularity. During spring, it’s fairly common to see people lying down under blossoming trees, reading their fave manga like Spy X Family and Wake Up, Sleeping Beauty (you’ll find me under the Jacaranda, catching purple flowers with my books). When summer arrives, I prefer long, lazy days by the beach with a cool drink and a fresh, light-hearted story to keep my brain from overcooking!

To be fair, the concept of “summer manga” is rather subjective. It doesn’t need to have a beach theme, nor does it need to feel hot and sweaty — though, I’m not opposed to a sizzling summer romance. There’s no real genre of summer manga. It’s more of a vibe you try to catch, like a clean wave at the beach, or a cool breeze in the afternoon. The best summer manga is the kind you can read comfortably anywhere, without worrying about the extra attention required to make you feel comfortable. That’s next season, with cozy manga for autumn/fall.