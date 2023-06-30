Welcome to the Stone Age: An Introduction to the Stonepunk Genre

Some Examples

Some non-literature examples of this sub-genre include the video game Horizon: Zero Dawn in which a young female hunter battles robots using primitive weapons in a prehistoric-style post-apocalyptic world.

Another example is Land of the Lost, a television show about a family who gets stuck in an alternate dinosaur-infested universe and has to find their way back to their time. They live in a cave, gather food, and fight both dinosaurs and large lizard creatures, too.