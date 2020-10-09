11 Glorious Spoken Word Poems By Queer Poets

Poetry is fluid in the way it lets you express without asking for much. It does not ask you to set up a scene or even adhere to the rules of grammar. It reminds me of the freedom I wish the world felt when it comes to gender and sexuality.

Poetry can be a wonderful medium to live your truth in this heteronormative world. Here are some glorious queer poets performing this cathartic form of self expression.

Check Your Shelf Newsletter Sign up to receive Check Your Shelf, the Librarian's One-Stop Shop For News, Book Lists, And More. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

1) First Love by Andrea Gibson “My straight friends tease me

because all my best friends

are my ex loves,



but a wise heart told me

it’s the most tender part

of queerness—how we’ve all lost



so much family when we find people

we call family, we’ll do almost anything

to not let go.”



Books by Andrea Gibson: Lord of the Butterflies, Pole Dancing to Gospel Hymns 2) Asexual Love Poem By Nikki Viveca

“look I know this poem seems disappointing so far

but just keep on listening to it, it will get good

it will get good, just keep on, give it more of a chance

listen, the poetry will happen

It will happen.

and if it doesn’t happen

maybe you’re just not listening to it right

maybe you’re not listening to the poetry right

or maybe I’m sorry I’m sorry I’m being harsh

maybe you had bad experience with poetry in the past

maybe you were traumatized by it by a bush poetry night

or a haiku with the syllables all wrong

and maybe that’s why you’re not enjoying this poem now

but I promise you you will enjoy the poem.”

3) Translated Disney By Diksha Bijlani

“I am a descendant of a family of multilingual folk

who are synonymous to non-English speaking.

Who sent me to English school so I could be better than them

Because speaking English in India is status

English in India is ‘Look, I have a verbal Mercedes!’

English in India is sucking up to the colonialists

but forgetting they left a long time ago

The first time I dated a white guy,

I would sometimes let words from my native language

slip into a text out of reflex

and he’d dismiss them as typos.”

4) Straight People By Maya Greenhill “Straight people make me want to be a biologist

because even when I’m not in the lab,

you tell me I’m experimenting.

Playing with toxic chemicals

mistaking this love potion for poison

that what my girlfriend and I share is

a hypothesis instead of a result.

You take my conclusions away from me

and call them fiction.

Straight people make me want to be a biologist

because even when this is neither solid, liquid nor gas,

you tell me it’s just a phase.

That my experiences are meaningless

until validated by you.

You rip the weight from my actions

and make them light enough for you to carry” 5) A Letter to the Girl I Used to Be By Ethan Smith

“The year you turned eleven

Was the first time you said out loud that you didn’t want to live anymore

In therapy you said you wouldn’t make it to 21

On my 21st birthday I thought about you

You were right

At 19 you started to fade

I tried to cross you out like a line in my memoir

I wished I could erase completely

And maybe I’m misunderstanding the definition of death

But even though parts of you still exist

You are not here

Most of my friends have never heard your name until now

I’ve been trying to write this letter for 6 months

I still can’t decide if it should be an apology or not”

6) Principles By Danez Smith

“ii.

all lives don’t matter

the same as all lives



some lives matter

only to themselves



some lives matter

only they hood



some lives matter

of fact & some lives

up for debate



all lives matter

to someone



but what about

this life of mine?



honey colored

& black as it is?



what my life mean to you?

am i talking to you?

do you wish me justice

or do you wish I would just

shut up already, vanish already?”



Books by Danez Smith : Don’t Call Us Dead: Poems, Homie, Black Movie

7) A Prude’s Manifesto By Cameron Awkward-Rich

“here is a list of things I like more than sex

reading

lying flat on my back staring at the ceiling

peeling back the skin of a grapefruit

watching the old man who lives in my backyard smoke weed ’till he becomes his lawn chair

oatmeal

wet paint

strong coffee

cheap whiskey

riding my bike away from parties

how night swallows me like a dragon

the wet heat of one body alone

etc etc etc”



Books by Cameron Awkward-Rich: Sympathetic Little Monster, Dispatch: Poems

8) Head First By Ocean Vuong

“Don’t you know? A mother’s love

neglects pride

the way fire

neglects the cries

of what it burns. My son,

even tomorrow

you will have today. Don’t you know?

There are men who touch breasts

as they would

the tops of skulls. Men

who carry dreams

over mountains, the dead

on their backs.

But only a mother can walk

with the weight

of a second beating heart.

Stupid boy.

You can get lost in every book but you’ll never forget yourself

the way god forgets his hands.

When they ask you

where you’re from,

tell them your name

was fleshed from the toothless mouth

of a war-woman.

That you were not born

but crawled, headfirst––

into the hunger of dogs. My son, tell them

the body is a blade that sharpens

by cutting.”



Books by Ocean Vuong: Night Sky With Exit Wounds

9) Skinny Girls Bleed Flowers By Savannah Brown

“These are not monster, there are no monsters here, these feel like love,

And when they creep inside you it’s like something once missing is finally coming home.

How could a monster make such pretty girls?

Pretty girls

Pretty skinny girls, They look like everything that is wonderful about being alive

Like, Vodka Diet Cokes

and pictures of hip bones at the beach

And “all I’ve eaten for the past three days is my own fingernails”

And these monsters (Not Monsters)

can make you pretty too.”



Books by Savannah Brown: Graffiti (and other poems)

10) Hey, I’m Gay By Mila Cuda

“I’m gay like

almost

like lips

like the closet is cracked open

but some days I have to walk myself in

put my best femme forward

at the job interview, the mega-bus station, my grandpa’s funeral

I’m gay like

every time I call myself gay

the men in my life take it upon themselves to say

well what about ben, what was that then?

I’m gay like my only straight friend just came out

She said she would’ve known sooner if not for the folks always photoshopping her wedding pictures

And I’m gay like my girlfriend can build heaven with her left hand

I’m the closest she comes to touching religion.”

11) The Year Of No Grudges By Andrea Gibson

“I think almost everyone tries hard to do good,

and just finds out too late

they should have tried softer.

I’ve never in my whole life been level headed.

but the older I get the more level hearted.

And I think we made gods who look like us for a reason

I think, in spite of it all, we trust we can be believed in.

When I don’t believe in myself

I try to remember I have walked on water,

like, 700 times

in Maine in the dead of winter.

Where I come from you can drive

a pick-up truck from one side

of the lake to the other.

And people have an unusually

large amount of missing teeth

and fingers, but you can still sell them

whitening strips and wedding rings

like crazy,

because where I come from

beauty is in the eye of anyone

who sees what’s missing,

but can’t stop pointing to what’s still there.

If there is no definition for love yet

I think that’s a good one.”



Books by Andrea Gibson: Lord of the Butterflies, Pole Dancing to Gospel Hymns

Also check out 14 Gorgeous Poems Written And Performed By Poets Of Color and Gothic Poems: 16 Creators Embrace The Somber Side Of Art.