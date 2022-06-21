Quiz: Should You Stop Buying Books?

There are probably two reasons that made you click on the link to access this quiz: you’re either really wondering if you should stop buying books, but you want a second opinion to be able to make a final decision, or you already know the answer, and you want to test how skillful we are with these quizzes.

Either way, welcome! This is the hardest question a reader can ask themselves, so you’re already pretty brave for having dared to come this far.

Now, if you are the second type of person, you can go ahead and get going into the quiz. I’ll see you on the other side, and please make sure you go find our socials to let us know how well we did and how accurate your answer was.

If you are the first person, there are likely a few reasons why you must be considering stopping buying books, and why you’re looking for help: you lack space in your house for more books; you are getting a bit too overwhelmed with the size of your TBR (and the fact that you will never be able to read all the books you want before you die); your finances are taking a toll with all the book buying, so you just need someone to tell you to “stop for the love of god, because books don’t pay for food” — and no, saying that they are “food for the soul” when you are actually physically starving isn’t helpful.

That said, I will be asking you a few questions — nothing too personal — regarding the three possibilities above, and then I will try my best to advise you whether you should continue buying (even) more books or stop buying books entirely. (That is the question.) I wish you the best of luck, and may the result of this quiz help you at least figure out what you want, even if what you want is not the answer you end up getting. Play on!

I hope I have helped you make the right decision. The best of luck in all of your future book purchases. Or not! Or not.

