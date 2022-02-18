Quiz: Forget Your Zodiac Sign. What Book Genre Are You?

Zodiac signs have been a long-standing means of categorizing people by personality type. Then there was the Myers-Briggs Test. Now the Enneagram is all the rage. But you know how you can really tell what kind of person you are? By figuring it what book genre best fits your personality.

Listen, we all have a favorite book genre, and that’s great. But just because a genre is your favorite doesn’t mean it’s the genre that most resembles you. After all, we as people are often drawn to others who are nothing like us. And maybe once you figure out what your true genre personality is, it will open you up to trying something new. You might even discover something about yourself.

So with that in mind, here is my highly scientific and wildly accurate personality quiz that’s going to be the next biggest thing in personality typing. I’m calling it now. This is going to change the way you think about yourself and the people around you. And it might just make you a better person. Are you an idealistic romance novel? A wild and spontaneous adventure story? An introspective memoir? You’ll have to take the quiz to find out!

