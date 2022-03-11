This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

What fictional character are you? Have you ever wondered? If so — or if you are just bored and want to take a fun quiz — these 15 questions will help answer the question!

Fictional characters serves as archetypes for different types of people. Some who are highly specific and individual. Others have universal character traits and personalities that appear again and again across time and cultures. Reading books often helps us get into the mindset of the characters who narrate our favorite stories. But out of all the fictional characters in the world, which one are you most like?

This quiz won’t completely answer that question. But it will tell you what character you are most like out of the ten possible answers I’ve chosen. Are you passionate and rebellious like Sula? Intelligent and methodical like Sherlock Holmes? Sensitive and loyal like Hamlet? Or perhaps you are more like one of the other characters from this quiz. . And if it turns out you haven’t heard of the character you are most like, maybe you can add a new book to your TBR list. So now, without further blabbering from me, here is what you really came for…the quiz!

All Results

You are Shahrazad from One Thousand and One Nights. You are both clever and a wonderful storyteller. But, more importantly, you are a brave person who stands up for people in need.

You are Sula Peace from Sula by Toni Morrison. You a free and independent thinker who craves adventure. You have strong passions, experience deep emotions, and don't mind taking big risks. Just be careful not to burn bridges or break too many hearts along the way!

You are Samwise Gamgee from The Lord of the Rings Trilogy by J.R.R. Tolkien. You are a kind and loyal friend, whose common sense outweighs all the book learning in the world. But remember, you don't have to be relegated to sidekick status. You can be the hero of your own story…also, there's a decent chance you love potatoes.

You are Sherlock Holmes from A Study in Scarlet by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. You are observant, logical, and downright brilliant. But sometimes, you get overly invested in what you are working on and have a hard time asking for help. If you remember you are just human like everything else, things will go easier for you.

You are Florentino Ariza from Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel Garcia Marquez. You are a true romantic, a vivid daydreamer, and a loyal friend. Some might call you weird, but really you are just passionate about the people and things that you love.

You are Elizabeth Bennet from Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen. Obstinate, head strong girl! You speak your mind freely and don't mind being different from the people around you. You love reading, long walks, and debating people. But you have a secret sensitive and romantic side as well.

You are Jing-Mei (June) Woo from The Joy Luck Club by Amy Tan. Like Jing-Mei, you want to live your own life and might rebel against other people's expectation of you. But craving self expression doesn't mean you are selfish. You can still take care of the people you love while remaining true to yourself.

You are Jay Gatsby from The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald. You are glamorous, ambitious, and a true romantic. I hate to break it to you, Old Sport, but sometimes you don't know when to cut your losses. But if you keep yourself from getting too single-minded or lost in nostalgia, you should end up okay.

You are Jonas from The Giver by Lois Lowry. You enjoy learning new things and having as many different experiences as possible. Even though sometimes you wish you fit in with everyone else, sometimes you feel different or misunderstood. Remember that your emotions and sensitivity are a strength not a weakness.

You are Hamlet from the Shakespeare play Hamlet. Some people think you are too moody or intense. But you are also thoughtful, sensitive, and loyal. It's okay to be sad, but watch out for ghosts or getting too lost inside your melancholy.

I hope you enjoyed learning what fictional character you are and gained some deep inner knowledge. To delve deeper into character types learn more about the Myers-Briggs Type of 202 Fictional Characters or peruse the Enneagram of 99 Literary Characters.