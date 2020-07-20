Having Trouble Reading? Try These 10 Short Romance Novels

This whole year has been a…mess. So you might not be in the mood for big, thick books. Most of us are currently on a reading slump and cannot, for the lives of us, can get into books. Reading novellas and short romance novels, and rereading our favorite books, is always a good idea in order to help us get back to our feet and start reading again. You might want to pick up a romance novel that has less than 170 pages! If you are searching for those books, you’re in luck because that’s what this is about.

Also if you have Kindle Unlimited, most of these are on there, so yay! You can get those ASAP and keep reading until you get tired, sleep and wake up again to read? That sounds pretty perfect.

Grumpy Jake by Melissa Blue | 104 pages

Single dad, hate to love, and reluctant attraction? Grumpy Jake gives you that and more.

Bailey doesn’t just hate Jake The Rake— she despises him and doesn’t want to get near him at all. But then his son enters her classroom and they have to interact in some way. Soon enough, these two get to know each other and find out that their chemistry is burning down buildings and making fireworks go off.

Just One More by Jodie Slaughter | 118 pages

Jodie Slaughter released a Valentine’s Day romance that will give you all the swoons, I swear. When two characters love this holiday so much, they are bound to meet, right? And they do.

They meet in such an unexpected way: at an Uber drive. They think there is more to this one little meeting so they decide to try to see where it leads.

Go Deep by Rilzy Adams | 131 pages

It’s not a secret when I say Go Deep is one of my favorite books of this year, if not The Favorite. Looking for mutual pining, best friends to lovers trope, and lots of steamy and soft moments in between?

Navaya is an erotic writer. She’s currently in a slump because her fans are saying her steamy scenes aren’t delivering like before. She needs inspiration! So she decides to make a deal with her best friend of 30 years: have sex, and when she finally starts to write again, stop. But one kiss leads to so much more…and it will be hard to quit.

Chasing Mr. Prefect by Katt Briones | 132 pages

Vinnie finds herself on the brink of academic suspension. The only person who can help her? Cholo, the head disciplinary prefect. And the one person she dislikes.

This novel definitely reminds me of the K-drama Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, because of the hate to best friends to love trope we love so much. But also because of the big love the hero has for the heroine and how he just wants to make her happy.

I Think I Might Need You by Christina C. Jones | 135 pages

I swear every time I read a Christina C. Jones novel, I laugh so hard. I wonder if my parents are questioning why am I laughing alone in my dark room at night? If only they knew CCJ’s books are the light of my days.

Joia Love is an influencer and she’s happy with her life. She focuses on what she needs to do in order to create content for her fans. A man isn’t on her list, but Theodore Graham, her ex, is ready to change that.

Share My World by D. Rose | 138 pages

This second-chance romance lifted me up to the skies and carried me through this sweet, warm romance journey where two people who have broken hearts find that place where they can love again.

Xander and Kalei reunite in Ocean City once again. This little beach town holds their most precious memories of that summer where they thought something might lead to more. Years later, grown and heartbroken, they meet again. The attraction and chemistry is still there.

Bear With Me by Lucy Eden | 143 pages

I have something for everyone, you can always trust me. If you are in need of a shifter romance, Bear With Me might be the perfect choice.

Instagram influencer Chellie goes to a cabin in the woods after her very public breakup with a famous rockstar. There, she meets grumpy lumberjack and bear shifter, Tanner. What she doesn’t know is that she is his fated mate!

The Queen’s Game by Carla de Guzman | 160 pages

Royal romances are one of my favorite sub-genres in romance. Princesses falling for their bodyguards, queens entering a marriage of convenience with other royals, and maybe even a prince falling for a commoner. Anything can happen.

In The Queen’s Game, a wild child princess returns home to become queen after her father dies. Her aunt thinks she needs to rebuild and reform her image, and what better way than to fake date a prince.

Open House by Ruby Lang | 165 pages

Her student loan debt isn’t going anywhere, so she needs this new job to work for her—selling her uncle’s Harlem townhouse and a vacant lot. But it isn’t really vacant anymore…It is now a community garden, which is thriving and filled with life. The ones who are protecting it are a group of older women and Ty Yang—the man who has become her rival and the one who won’t make her job easier.

Love Unsolicited by Alexandra Warren | 170 pages

Ocean’s Eight meets Pretty Woman. You aren’t ready for this romance but you just have to read it to find out why, because you cannot live this life without knowing about Joella and Keanu!

Joella is trying to con Keanu the first time they meet. But that turns into so much more. They get into a monetary arrangement where they can fulfill their needs but obviously you know that doesn’t work and that’s when you (and them) realize that their feelings are already on the chopping board.

Of course if you want to read long romance novels, we also have a listicle with some fabulous recommendations. Be it short or long, romance novels really give you joy throughout the day. That happily ever after makes everything worth it.