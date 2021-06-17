8 Stellar Sci-Fi Manga Titles

In this edgy manga set on a future version of Earth, there is a city that has grown so chaotically huge that its inhabitants no longer recall what a “land” is and what was there — and their reality — before this dire situation.

Within this world, the extremely quiet Kyrii is on a mission to find the Net Terminal Gene, which is a genetic mutation that once allowed humans to access the cybernetic NetSphere. While reserved, Kyrii takes the mission seriously, and focuses on it with strength and determination, but might not be prepared for the battle to come.

Armed with a super powerful Graviton Beam Emitter, Kyrii fights off attacks from other humans, cyborgs and even silicon-based lifeforms trying to reach this goal and to fulfill his mission. In this world, Kyrii will stop at nothing to continue working towards his mission, even if it means fighting off what comes towards him, alone.

Yet, along the way, he encounters a very smart scientist whose body has unfortunately deteriorated because of being imprisoned for an extremely long time. She is the one who promises to help Kyrii find the Net Terminal Gene, but not until she settles some situations herself first. Will they succeed in their mission? Was Kyrii better off alone? This story will keep you on the edge of your seat as you follow the mission and the main characters as they try to understand what’s next and each other’s destiny.