Sink Your Teeth Into These Romantic Vampire Novels

Vampire novels never seem to go out of vogue. As a teenager, I thought I saw their renaissance with Twilight, but, in the words of C.S. Lewis “there is a magic deeper which she did not know.” She being me, and the deep magic being the waves and waves of vampire renaissances before my time. Interview with the Vampire made its mark in the twentieth century, but before it, there was Dracula, and even before that, there was Carmilla. But the vampire romance, so to speak, definitely seems to be a more modern phenomenon. Because let’s be honest, in spite of some excellent retellings in recent years, I don’t think we can count either Lucy or Laura as fully willing participants in a romance. Dracula and Carmilla are both much too gothic for that. No, I think we’ve got Buffy and Twilight to thank for today’s version of romantic vampires.

Team Edward and Team Jacob have had their day, though, because the options for romancing a vampire are much more varied today. Instead of choosing between a romance with a vampire or a werewolf, why not a romance between the two? For that matter, why choose at all? In today’s vampire romances, polyamory might just be on the table. If Bella had only known!