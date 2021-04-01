This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Love bites. The characters in the vampire romance books below might know a thing or two about smooching…and biting. Vampires have always been fascinating creatures to me, and whenever I find books that feature them, I can’t hold back my shout of excitement. Each author puts their own twist on these distinct stories that will stay with you forever.

My very first vampire book was Twilight. My dad was a Scuba diver and he usually taught classes so other people could be divers too. One time, a girl a bit older than me was taking part in one of his classes, and instead of paying attention to his lessons, she was reading a book. You might guess which one. Yup, Twilight. He decided to buy me the first two books, to see if I would also gravitate towards the story. I’m happy to announce that it did work and since then I’ve never looked back.

Twilight was a sensation, as we know. It definitely created a vampire boom that expanded throughout the world. Many authors were releasing vampire books and people were hungry for more. I loved the lore, the romance, the high-stakes (pun definitely intended!) circumstances, and the drama that vampires created. But nowadays, you don’t see quite as many vampire romance books out there.

With that being said, what I’ve been noticing is that you can definitely find more vampire-themed romances in indies. They give you such a wide variety of stories that you won’t be able to choose just one. I hope we see growth in the upcoming years where dangerous vampires get their happily ever afters.

Best YA Vampire Romance Books

The Coldest Girl in Coldtown by Holly Black Holly Black is one of my favorite fantasy writers. She shows us in this book that vampires are very untrustworthy, dangerous beings. In a world where vampirism is glamourized, our heroine Tana wakes up one day in the middle of a massacre after a night of partying. The only survivors are herself, her ex-boyfriend, and one vampire chained up next to him. Because of the possibility of being infected, they travel to the nearest Coldtown, a walled city where predators and prey live in an eternal party.

Kissing Books Newsletter Sign up for Kissing Books to receive news, book recommendations, and more for residents of Romancelandia. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

The Beautiful by Renée Ahdieh Half murder mystery, half historical fiction, The Beautiful will soon captivate you with its magnificent story. In 1872, New Orleans is a city ruled by the dead. This is where Celine moves after being forced to flee Paris and her life as a dressmaker. There she meets La Cour des Lions, the city’s glitzy underworld, and its members. One of them — the group’s leader, the enigmatic Sébastien Saint Germain — harbors secrets of his own.

The Immortal Rules by Julie Kagawa One of the best vampire romance books is The Immortal Rules which I love mainly because of the main character Allie Sekemoto. She’s my queen. Set in a dystopian world where vampires rule walled-in cities, Allison survives in the Fringe, the outside circle of these vampire-led cities. One night, she stumbles into trouble, only to come out as a vampire the next day, the beings she hates the most. Now she has to survive the outside world and her new life as a newly born vampire. Allison is really one of my favorite morally grey characters because you see she is ruthless but she also wants to be “good”.

The Coldest Touch by Isabel Sterling (December 7) Another murder mystery story with vampires! I’m so excited for this release — it sounds like a wonderful story. Elise can see death. With every touch, she experiences exactly how her loved ones are going to die. When she predicts a teacher’s death, she has to get the help of another being— a vampire— who has been assigned to also help Elise on mastering her rare Death Oracle powers.

Best Vampire Romance Books For Adults

My Midnight Moonlight Valentine by J.J. McAvoy Amnesia, soulmate trope, and vampires? J.J. McAvoy is here to give you just that. Druella hasn’t been a vampire for long. She prefers to live a very quiet life as an art conservator. All she wants is to blend in, but that soon changes when she finds a naked vampire with no memory of how he got there, or the last century for that matter. He just knows she is his soulmate.

Taste: A Vampire Quickie by Nikki Clarke A quick novella, just like the title says, which is going to make your day. It’s going to give you plot, romance, and even sexy times. Li has been living as a vampire for nearly 200 years. But she has been lonely, with no one to be by her side. So she has resigned herself to sweet encounters. Though she still wonders if there is someone out there for her. Maybe the cute vampire who was present at the time of her change will steal her heart.

Sacrifice by Katee Robert Katee Robert and vampires in the same sentence should be enough for you to quickly get this book. Throughout all her life, Mina has been a pawn to move by her father. Being half-human, half-vampire, her father sees her as a weakness. So he sends her to Malachi, the last vampire of his family. She was supposed to be only a blood bank for him, but the longer they spend time together, the more Mina realizes that maybe Malachi isn’t that bad at all.

Soul to Keep by Rebekah Weatherspoon An erotic romance where a sorority of vampires finds their one true love. College junior Jill’s life is filled with the top of things to do. She doesn’t have time to fall in love, especially with an immortal. This works out fine for Miyoko “Tokyo” Hayashi, who’s busy living the party life. But carefully plotted encounters make this two wonder if they can have a future together.

A Man of Taste by Shira Glassman This cute short story about a vampire and a ghost is a must in your TBR. Nellie is too good-hearted to feed on any but the worst of men. Their blood though? It tastes terrible! But oh well, what can she do. She’s also very lonely. Can a bloody ghost be the answer to her problems?

Wanted: Undead or Alive by Kerrelyn Sparks A vampire and werewolf princess team up to destroy a bigger evil. Doesn’t that sound so interesting? Phineas has sworn to devote his undead life to stopping the Malcontents, a group of evil vampires. He gets word that his enemies may be hiding in Wyoming, and although he doesn’t know much about horses and campfires, this werewolf princess might be of help. Too bad she hates vampires.

Happy Hour at Casa Dracula by Marta Acosta Gardener and book lover Milagro de Los Santos doesn’t think she fits anywhere. Then, her life changes when she meets Oswald at her pretentious ex’s book party. There’s an accidental blood exchange that complicates everything further. When her ex tries to kidnap her, Oswald’s family comes to her rescue and takes her to their wine country estate.

Fascinated By A Billionaire by Fatima Munroe Kharynn lives her life as a flight attendant, craving for something more. All her flings have led to nothing, especially her current one. So when she crosses paths with the head of Bello Enterprises, it’s an immediate attraction between them. He’s harboring some deep and dark secrets like mythical creatures are kinda real in his world. Even though they have so many obstacles to conquer, will their love last forever?

Wander This World by G.L. Tomas Penley thought his life was all figured out. That soon changes when he meets Melanie, who has lived a thousand lives and possibly taken many more. Are they what they have been searching for?

Wanting a Witch by Lauren Connolly Keta’s past has taught her that vampires and witches don’t mix, so any romance is off the table with the gorgeous witch Roe. When Roe offers the vampire her spare bedroom, they unexpectedly find themselves as roommates. As the Winter Solstice approaches, these two need to confront their past and see if there is a future for them together.

Frostbite by J. Emery Vampire Ezra just wanted a night of fun with drinks and some dancing. But instead, he gets kidnapped by a rival vampire clan. He manages to escape only to get lost instantly in the woods. That’s when he finds an empty cabin. Morgan just told his monster-hunting family he is done doing the family business. To escape their judgment, he flees to a friend’s cabin, but the place is already occupied by someone unexpected.

Immortal life sounds tempting, but it’s clear that many problems arise whenever vampires are near, like in these YA vampire books or vampire romance manga. But it creates an interesting story that captivates our attention and makes us crave more and more tales that feature these mysterious blood-sucking creatures.