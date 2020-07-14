With so many difficult things going on in the world right now, we all need some escapist fiction to help us make through yet another news update. Like many of you, I have been burning through romance after romance, seeking that comforting reassurance of true love and a guaranteed happy ending. Here are a few of my recent favorite romance audiobooks!

Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston, Narrated by Ramon de Ocampo

Who doesn’t love a good, purely escapist fantasy romance novel? When Alex, the First Son of the United States, causes a scene during a disagreement with Henry, a Prince of England, he finds himself forced into making nice with Henry for the press. But what starts out as a publicity stunt turns into a whirlwind romance between these two enemies to lovers. As they start their new relationship, they know they must keep it a secret from the press. Thus begins sneaky meet-ups in horse stables, hotels, and karaoke bars. Ramon de Ocampo brings this novel alive as only a good narrator can, adding that perfect little something that every romance needs.

Once Ghosted, Twice Shy by Alyssa Cole, Narrated by Karen Chilton

After their romance ended badly, Likotsi and Fabiola haven’t spoken. But when they meet each other by chance on the train, they find themselves picking up right where they left off. But this time, will they be able to make their relationship work? I loved the dynamic between Likotsi and Fabiola, who are obviously perfect for each other. Karen Chilton’s narration creates a steamy atmosphere, which is a MUST for any romance novel.

Party of Two by Jasmine Guillory, Narrated by Janina Edwards

As a huge Jasmine Guillory fan, I couldn’t wait to get my hands on her latest novel, Party of Two. When Olivia Munroe starts chatting with Max, this guy at a hotel bar, she thinks he looks familiar, but doesn’t realize he’s a senator until she sees his face on the TV back in her hotel room. After seeing him again at a conference, she receives a cake from Max and decides to give him a call. What could it hurt? From there she finds herself in a secret romance as they dodge the press and try to keep their relationship a secret for as long as possible. Janina Edwards once again proves her skills by perfectly narrating this steamy novel.

Kissing Books Newsletter Sign up for Kissing Books to receive news, book recommendations, and more for residents of Romancelandia. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Take a Hint, Dani Brown by Talia Hibbert, Narrated by Ione Butler

Dani Brown isn’t looking for a relationship. She’s looking for a regular booty call. But when she meets Zaf, a very hot security guard who works in her building, she agrees to fake date him as a publicity stunt to help Zaf’s nonprofit, an organization that helps teenage boys address the emotional struggles in their lives. What starts as a fake dating situation quickly turns into something more as they begin to realize their feelings for each other and to confront their own emotional hang-ups that are keeping them apart. Ione Butler provides the perfect British voice for Dani’s snarky commentary and self-assured way of thinking. Per usual, Talia Hibbert has given us another favorite of mine.

Undercover Bromance by Lyssa Kay Adams, Narrated by Andrew Elden

After starting the Bromance Book Club where men get together and discuss romance novels, Braden Mack thinks he understands what women want. But after another one of his relationships fizzles out, he wonders what on earth he’s doing wrong. Then he meets Liv, a woman he accidentally just got fired from her job at one of Nashville’s most prominent restaurants. Even with their rocky start, Mack and Liv soon discover they may be more compatible than they thought. I love Andrew Elden’s narration of Mack’s perspective, which perfectly captures Mack’s blissful ignorance and blind self-confidence. I can’t wait for the next book in this series, which comes out this fall!