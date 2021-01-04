Riot Roundup: The Best Books We Read October–December 2020

Jodi Picoult’s latest novel is a powerful exploration of what it means to be a mother, wife, lover, woman, and professional. The book’s protagonist, Dawn, has a near-death experience and the face that flashes before her eyes in her possible final moments is not that of her husband, but of a lost love from her graduate school days. Picoult’s novel forces Dawn to consider her life: did she make the right choices? Is there time to change them if she didn’t? How have all the people she’s loved and lost shaped her? How has she shaped them?

Not a sentence is wasted in this novel, which also seamlessly ties together lessons in Egyptology, physics, and what it means to be a death doula. It’s a fascinating and relatable read, even if you’ve never stood in a 1000-year-old pyramid or helped a patient die with dignity and love. The world needs more characters like Dawn: intelligent, strong, flawed women who are devoted to their loved ones—but also know it’s necessary to sometimes put themselves first, too.

—Jamie Orsini