What are You Reading This Week — March 28, 2024

It’s officially spring! We made it! I’ve been really enjoying the return of some sunny days, and I even was able to read on the back porch for a little bit this week. But the weather change is a much bigger deal to my pitbull, Scrappy, because everyone knows pitbulls are solar-powered. He’s been soaking up the sunshine since the second the clouds parted.

This week, we tackled task #7 of the Read Harder Challenge: Read an indie-published collection of poetry by a BIPOC or queer author. I’ve got a few different options on hold at the library right now, and I can’t wait to dive in and find a new favorite.