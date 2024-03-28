What are You Reading This Week — March 28, 2024
It’s officially spring! We made it! I’ve been really enjoying the return of some sunny days, and I even was able to read on the back porch for a little bit this week. But the weather change is a much bigger deal to my pitbull, Scrappy, because everyone knows pitbulls are solar-powered. He’s been soaking up the sunshine since the second the clouds parted.
This week, we tackled task #7 of the Read Harder Challenge: Read an indie-published collection of poetry by a BIPOC or queer author. I’ve got a few different options on hold at the library right now, and I can’t wait to dive in and find a new favorite.
Now, let’s get into the updates! Here are a couple of recommendations for task #6: Read a middle grade book with an LGBTQIA main character from the comments section, as well as an update on my progress through the Read Harder Challenge. Let me know in the comments: what have you been reading this week?
What have you been reading this week? Let’s chat in the comments!
Check out all the previous 2024 Read Harder posts here.
The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!
Leave a comment
Become a paid subscriber of Read Harder to add comments.