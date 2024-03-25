At first glance, task #7 of the 2024 Read Harder Challenge might sound a little intimidating, especially if you’re not a poetry reader: Read an indie published collection of poetry by a BIPOC or queer author. Here’s the good news, though: if you go out looking for queer and BIPOC poetry, you’ll find that most of it is put out by independent presses. Poetry is not seen as a big money maker, so it’s indie publishers who tend to be the ones championing poetry for the love of it. And many indie publishers also prioritize queer and BIPOC authors. This is a Venn diagram with a lot of overlap.

In fact, there is so much overlap that all of my recommendations today are queer and BIPOC. Part of the reason for that is I firmly believe the best poetry being published today is queer, BIPOC, and indie published. Some of the most acclaimed poets writing (and performing) now are queer and BIPOC, and many of them got their start with indie presses.