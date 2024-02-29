YA Books by Trans Authors You’re Reading for the Read Harder Challenge

I can’t believe we’re at the end of month two of the 2024 Read Harder Challenge! Despite writing these updates every week, it still seems to be sneaking up on me. As always, this week I have my own reading updates, some recommendations from the comments section for one of the tasks (in this case, task #2: Read a YA book by a trans author), and a photo of my dog Scrappy.

More importantly, though, I want to hear what you’re reading and how the Read Harder Challenge is going for you so far! No shame if you’re behind — this is all for fun, so I’m not going to cast judgment, especially since I’m feeling a bit behind myself. I also want to hear what you’re reading in general, whether or not it completes a task. Let’s chat in the comments section!