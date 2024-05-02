Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

This week, I’m standing in for Book Riot Editor Danika Ellis with this Read Harder check-in. I can be real and say that I haven’t been finishing books as much as I would like, with “finishing” being the keyword here. I come across and get sent so many new books that I find myself starting books before I realize just to get a taste. If I don’t continue reading the book to finish it, I find myself in an odd space with the book later.

Like, I don’t remember what happened enough to read past where I technically left off, but I also don’t want to reread what I already read. Do y’all do that? I feel like there has to be a name for it.