Mood Brightener: Rainbows For Book Lovers
Mother Nature is a show off with her talents for creating beauty and things poets, artists, and scientists have spent entire lives trying to express, explain, and understand. Rainbows, “a multicolored arc made by light striking water droplets,” are one of those things that delight us from the youngest of children to the oldest of adults. It is always a beautiful surprise to look up and see one in the sky, and of all places we could say that our beloved pets go after their time on earth, we’ve collectively decided it’s the rainbow bridge. It’s also a symbol of pride for the LGBTQ+ community since the Pride Flag’s creation in 1978 by artist and gay rights activist Gilbert Baker.
Rainbows in pop culture are countless. From “Over the Rainbow,” written for the Wizard of Oz film in 1939 by Yip Harburg and Harold Arlen and originally sung by Judy Garland, to popular children’s entertainment like Rainbow Brite, Care Bears, and Reading Rainbow. We just universally love rainbows.
So I went looking for bookish items that either had a rainbow or used rainbow colors because why not have more bookish things and also some joy and beautiful colors to brighten your life!
More Pride Less Prejudice LGBTQ+ Jane Austen T-shirt ($18): 1. This is now officially the best Jane Austen portrait. 2. I now want rainbow sunglasses. 3. This T-shirt is perfect.
Rainbow Foil and Gold Bookmark ($9): Here’s a fancy-looking bookmark that also does good in the world as “100% of the profits donated to the ACLU”.
Rainbow Books sticker sheet ($3): Here’s a nice sticker sheet if you love collecting stickers or need a sheet to decorate a reading journal. Also great for flower lovers.
You are safe with me enamel pin ($11): Sadly, an increasingly important enamel pin for people to wear that signifies to people of the LGBTQ+ community that you are a safe person for them.
Read More Books Lined Thin Notebook ($9): If your motto is “you can’t have enough notebooks,” here’s a fun one that’s only 32 pages if you want one you can easily carry around.
Rainbow Book Mark ($13): Here’s a fun, colorful bookmark perfect for readers and as a gift that you can personalize with any name or word.
Read Banned Books Rainbow Stack Garden Flag ($20): Here’s a gorgeous flag I wish we didn’t need! (If you want to help in the fight against book banning, here’s a how to fight tool kit, and be sure to keep up with censorship news.)
Handpainted Cartoon Rainbow Book Stack Statement Earrings ($14): A rainbow book stack to dangle from your ears!
Read Books And Be Kind Sticker ($5): It actually takes much less effort than being human garbage and it’s fun.
Rainbow Book Lover Shirt ($13): A fun illustration with every bookworm’s motto.
Take A Look, Its In A Book Mug ($18): Have some nostalgia with your favorite warm drink.
Rainbow Worm Magnetic Bookmark ($5): Look at this wittle rainbow bookworm here to hold your reading place.
Hope this has brightened your day some! And if you want a rainbow bookshelf here’s some ways a reader organized their rainbow bookshelves.