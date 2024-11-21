7 Queer Books to Vote for in the Goodreads Choice Awards

It’s that time again: the Goodreads Choice Awards. Of all the year-end best-of lists, this one is the most transparently a popularity contest. Every year, the initial round has at least some interesting choices, including—usually—queer and BIPOC representation. And every year, by the end, most of those interesting and diverse choices are gone. But hope springs eternal, and that’s why I’m sharing with you the queer books included in the opening round, so you can cast your vote and help them out.

Hot take: I have no shame in voting for books I haven’t read in the Goodreads Choice Awards. Almost no one has read every book in a category, so it’s already wildly skewed towards the most popular books—which usually means the books with the biggest marketing budgets. Diverse books have the deck stacked against them, so if I haven’t read a great book in that category, I always vote for the queer and BIPOC books I’ve heard good things about, even if I haven’t read them. But I’ll leave that to your discretion. Whether you’re voting for them or not, this is a good snapshot of the buzziest queer books this year.