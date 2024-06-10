Rachel is a writer from Arkansas, most at home surrounded by forests and animals much like a Disney Princess. She spends most of her time writing stories and playing around in imaginary worlds. You can follow her writing at rachelbrittain.com. Twitter and Instagram: @rachelsbrittain

Romantasy is taking the book world—and my TikTok FYP—by storm. But, as is all too often the case, so many of the books being touted are very heterosexual. That is not for lack of LGBTQ romantasy books, though. In fact, several of my favorite romantasy books are queer. But wait, back up a moment, you may be thinking. What even is romantasy?

Romantasy (a portmanteau of romance and fantasy) is a new label for a genre of books that mix together romance storylines with fantasy worlds. These sorts of books existed long before the term was popularized by social media, but publishing thrives on trends. So, the viral craze over romantasy books is also prompting more publishers to publish books like this. Essentially the popularization of romantasy = more romantasy. That’s just publishing for you.