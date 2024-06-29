You Picked What I Read. Here’s What I Thought of It.

In May, I asked you to pick which queer books I should read next from my TBR, and the winner was A Sweet Sting of Salt by Rose Sutherland. Unfortunately, my library hold then took weeks to come in, so I wasn’t able to read it until about a week ago. Here’s what I thought about it before reading:

I’ve talked about this in the newsletter several times because it’s one of my most-anticipated releases of the year. Mostly because I cannot resist a sapphic selkie story, and they’re so rare! Somehow, though, I haven’t actually read this one yet. It looks like it will be a little darker and moodier than some of the other options, but the water element keeps it in the spring reading sphere for me.

Now that my library hold finally came in and I have finished it, here’s what I thought.

Exclusive content for paid subscribers continues below.

Subscribe to All Access to continue reading



<br> Subscribe Already a paid subscriber? Log In

What’s the last queer book you read? Let’s chat in the comments!

If you found this post online and want queer book news and recommendations in your inbox, sign up for Our Queerest Shelves here.

The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!