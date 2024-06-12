The Best Book Club Books to Read for Pride

Book Riot senior writer Susie Dumond has granted the astrology girlies something sweet. Gray is about to be 29 and has just moved to New Orleans for a new job. This new beginning is nice, sure, but she’s also newly single and needs help navigating the dating scene — which she hasn’t participated in in 10 years. When her friend Cherry recommends the astrologer Madame Nouvelle Lune, Gray is skeptical. But once she warms to the idea — which is low-key (high-key) out of desperation — Madame Lune tells her to work astrology into her dating schemes. So, she’ll go on a date with someone from each sign before her birthday, when Saturn will make its return to the sign it was in when she was born. This journey to find a partner before her Saturn Return has her journeying through her own needs, and questioning things she once took as gospel.