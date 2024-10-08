8 Queer Gothic Novels to Read by Candlelight

I just finished reading An Education in Malice by S.T. Gibson, and I adored it. It was exactly the kind of atmospheric reading experience I want from a gothic, and it inspired me to write this list…but soon I realized it would very quickly be mostly sapphic vampire novels, so I’ll have to make a separate list for that. Instead, I’ve focused on the non-vampire queer gothics you should pick up this autumn.

There is a long tradition of queer gothic novels, including 1872’s Carmilla (I highly recommend the edition edited by Carmen Maria Machado) and 1959’s The Haunting of Hill House. I will forever defend that the original novel by Shirley Jackson is queer — no one could convince me that Theo is a straight woman — and now it has a queer authorized sequel: A Haunting on the Hill by Elizabeth Hand, which I highly recommend for fans of the original.