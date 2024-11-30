I shared a list of queer adult books to vote for in the opening round of the Goodreads Choice Awards with the intention of sharing the YA books to vote for this week…except now the opening round has closed. Whoops! Instead, I have a list of the queer books still available to vote for in the final round, which closes December 1st. (Excluding TJ Klune’s book because I still feel weird about his “cozy” fantasy novel being inspired by the horrific history of residential schools and the ’60s scoop. If you’re interested, this Reddit thread has a good discussion about the topic.)

I’m disappointed The Pairing by Casey McQuiston didn’t make it to the final round because I thought it had the best chance since the author is well-known. It’s also my new favourite romance novel. Alas!