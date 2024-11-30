11 Queer Books to Vote for in the Final Round of the Goodreads Choice Awards
I shared a list of queer adult books to vote for in the opening round of the Goodreads Choice Awards with the intention of sharing the YA books to vote for this week…except now the opening round has closed. Whoops! Instead, I have a list of the queer books still available to vote for in the final round, which closes December 1st. (Excluding TJ Klune’s book because I still feel weird about his “cozy” fantasy novel being inspired by the horrific history of residential schools and the ’60s scoop. If you’re interested, this Reddit thread has a good discussion about the topic.)
I’m disappointed The Pairing by Casey McQuiston didn’t make it to the final round because I thought it had the best chance since the author is well-known. It’s also my new favourite romance novel. Alas!
I’ve also included all the queer YA books that were in the opening round, in case you’re curious. Now, onto the queer books in the final round!
Fiction:
Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (also in Debut Novel)
It’s always nice when one of the biggest literary fiction titles of the year is queer. This is a bestseller that comes highly recommended by authors like Tommy Orange, Lauren Groff, John Green, Clint Smith, and more. It follows Cyrus, a twentysomething queer poet who has been numbing his pain with drugs and alcohol. His mother was killed when her plane was shot down over Tehran in a senseless act of violence by the U.S. military. His father recently died of a heart attack. As he becomes sober, Cyrus goes looking for meaning, and he finds it by researching martyrs. When he hears about an artist dying of cancer in an exhibition at a museum, he is determined to meet her. —Danika Ellis
Fantasy:
The Lost Story by Meg Shaffer
Inspired by The Chronicles of Narnia, The Lost Story follows two boys who once went missing in the West Virginia woods. Now, 15 years later, one lives as an artist with no memory of what happened in the six months they were gone, while the other works as a missing persons investigator to help other lost children. Rafe has kept Jeremy in the dark for all these years about what happened to them all those years ago in a magical land full of wonder and danger. But now that another girl has gone missing, the two will have to reconnect and face their shared past as they venture into a magical land once again. —Rachel Brittain
Horror:
We Used to Live Here by Marcus Kliewer (also in Debut Novel)
The story starts unassumingly enough. A young woman and her long-term partner purchase a house, intending to fix it up and flip it. One evening, the doorbell rings. It’s a man who allegedly grew up in the house, and he wants to show his family around. Eve lets them in…and soon finds it impossible to get rid of them. As the night goes on, a sense of creeping dread builds, and things go slowly but wildly off the rails. Is Eve losing it? Overreacting? Slipping into an alternate dimension? Terrified as I was, I nevertheless made it to the end and still don’t know. —Steph Auteri
Also in this category: Bury Your Gays by Chuck Tingle
Debut Novel:
Voyage of the Damned by Frances White
This is a romantasy-mystery that has been all over TikTok since its release in the UK — and now it’s available in the States! Thank goodness, because it is such a delightful romp. It’s a magical murder mystery set aboard a cruise ship containing the emperor of Concordia and the twelve heirs of the provinces. Each of the heirs has a special secret magic unique to them, except for Ganymedes Piscero, the disappointment of his family. Which is too bad because when someone on the ship starts murdering the magical heirs, Ganymedes has no way of protecting himself and not much of a chance of discovering the killer without the help of magic. Can he solve it on his own before it’s too late? —Liberty Hardy
Greta & Valdin by Rebecca K Reilly
This award-winning book follows siblings Greta and Valdin as they contend with an eccentric, multiracial family, queerness, and just trying to figure it all out. Valdin is doing superficially well after having been dumped by his boyfriend a year ago—his colleagues are only occasionally weird about his Maaori heritage, and he has intermittent sad sex with a friend—when work sends him from New Zealand to Argentina, where his ex is. Meanwhile, Greta has her own bubbling sadness. She’s experiencing unrequited pining, and her family is in a state made even more perplexing by her brother’s sudden, secretive move to South America. —Erica Ezeifedi
Young Adult Fantasy:
Don’t Let the Forest In by C.G. Drews
Andrew and Thomas bond over their shared love of twisted fairytale stories, which Andrew writes endlessly. But then Thomas begins acting strangely, showing up with blood on his clothes. Andrew discovers he’s been battling monsters at night, the same monsters that Andrew invented in his stories and Thomas drew. The two of them battle every night to stop the monsters from hurting anyone else, which brings them even closer into an obsessive, toxic relationship. But the monsters are getting stronger, and Andrew begins to wonder if they only way to stop them is to kill their creator. —Danika Ellis
Young Adult Fiction:
Gwen & Art Are Not in Love by Lex Croucher
Princess Gwendoline and future lord Arthur have been betrothed for their whole lives, and neither of them is happy about it. They’re given a summer to bond at Camelot before their wedding. In short order, Gwen catches Art kissing a boy, and Art finds out Gwen is hiding a secret crush on a lady knight. They realize they can put aside their hatred for each other and instead work together to get what they want. But they’ll get into plenty of messes along the way. —Susie Dumond
Where Sleeping Girls Lie by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé
After the hit that was Ace of Spades, Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé is back with more UK-based dark academia. This time, following Sade Hussein, who is starting her third year of high school at a prestigious boarding school. But then her roommate Elizabeth disappears — and people suspect Sade had something to do with it. Then another student is found dead. As she tries to clear her name, she finds out that there’s something really funky going on at Alfred Nobel Academy.
Also in this category: Heartstopper: Volume Five by Alice Oseman
Memoir:
The House of Hidden Meanings by RuPaul
RuPaul had already made a name for himself as a premier drag queen and entertainer before the first episode of Drag Race. But since the show started, he’s become more iconic and has helped usher in a new era of Drag. Here, he offers a more intimate side of himself, detailing his life growing up as a queer Black kid in California, his time as a punk in Atlanta and New York, and how he found self-acceptance. —Erica Ezeifedi
Queer YA Books That Were in the Opening Round of the 2024 Goodreads Choice Awards
Young Adult Fantasy:
So Let Them Burn by Kamilah Cole
The Poisons We Drink by Bethany Baptiste
The Invocations by Krystal Sutherland
Young Adult Fiction:
Most Ardently by Gabe Cole Novoa
A Bánh Mì for Two by Trinity Nguyen
Death at Morning House by Maureen Johnson
Thirsty by Jas Hammonds
And one more thing: this is a very small new release week, but here are five interesting queer books out this week as a bonus for All Access members.