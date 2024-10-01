15 Must-Read New Queer Books Out in October 2024

October is one of the biggest publishing months of the year: there are so many new queer books out in the next few months. And queer books are no exception! I keep a spreadsheet of notable upcoming queer book releases, and I have close to a hundred titles for October, from M/M romantasy to trans horror to sapphic holiday rom-coms to drag nonfiction and so much more.

It was difficult to narrow that down to these 15 books — in fact, it was originally supposed to be ten books — but I’ve painstakingly selected just the most exciting releases in a variety of genres with a range of representation. October is Halloween season, so you can find plenty of horror here, but you might be surprised to discover that it’s also a big month for Christmas romance releases.