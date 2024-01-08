6 Books to Get You Started on the POPSUGAR Reading Challenge

Just because you’re doing the 2024 Read Harder Challenge doesn’t mean you can’t sign up for other reading challenges! In fact, in my experience, the kinds of people who do the Read Harder Challenge are also the ones who have several more reading challenge trackers in their dedicated reading journals. You all are dedicated and ambitious booklovers!

That’s why every other week in the Read Harder Newsletter, I’ll be sharing recommendations for other reading challenges from across the internet, plus readathons and other bookish activities you should know about.

Today, I want to talk about the POPSUGAR Reading Challenge, which is always a buzzy one. I’m going to give a recommendation for each of the top six (of 50) prompts, but let me know if you’d like to see more, and I can do some follow-ups in future newsletters.

2. A bildungsroman



Login Join Now This content is for Read Harder (Monthly) and Read Harder (Annual) members only.

Those are my recommendations for the first six prompts of the 2024 POPSUGAR Reading Challenge. Let me know in the comments: are you trying to complete the POPSUGAR Reading Challenge? Are there any other reading challenges you’re doing this year? And would you like more POPSUGAR Reading Challenge recommendation lists in the future? Let’s chat about it!

The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!