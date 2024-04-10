Poetic Memoirs, Collections, and Nonfiction Books for Your Book Club

April is Poetry Month, and I think that even if your book club isn’t one that normally reads poetry, or other works by poets, you should give it a shot this month.

While there may be some trepidation when it comes to reading poetry for people who don’t read it often, there really doesn’t have to be. As with other art forms, there aren’t any right or wrong answers when it comes to interpreting poetry, which makes it a great literary form to bring to book clubs, I think.

With that said, I know some of us may still need baby steps, so I’ve made a list with the best of both worlds: Below are poetry collections, memoirs, and nonfiction books written by poets. (And, if your book club is feeling froggy, here’s a guide on how to read poetry.)

But first, some mango sticky rice.