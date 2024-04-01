We All Sleuth: 11 New Mystery Thriller Books For April 2024

Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you’re wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She’s never met a beach she didn’t like, always says yes to dessert, loves ‘80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. You can definitely talk books with her on Litsy and Goodreads . Depending on social media’s stability maybe also Twitter and Bluesky .

Publishing is in full swing and there are more books being released every day than you can possibly read. Rather than feeling overwhelmed by this fact, tuck yourself into your favorite reading spot, put on your sleuthing cap, and get ready to choose from this list of mystery and thrillers that I’ve selected for you. I’ve aimed to round up a wide range of tropes, subgenres, and types of crime books, so there should be something here for every reading mood.

What does April have for mystery and thriller readers? There is a domestic thriller with a social media influencer obsessed with a true crime, a chef sleuth, an English detective agency, a middle grade school set mystery, a fictional serial killer procedural, and a novel for fans of Only Murders in the Building. There are two historical mysteries: a YA set in L.A. with the murder of a film star and an adult mystery set in London with a Holmes-inspired duo. We have a return-home mystery, a multiple POV domestic thriller, a slow-burn remote mystery, and the latest in a long-running cozy mystery series where the animals help solve the cases. Hope you’re ready to solve some mysteries!