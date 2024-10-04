New Horror for October Because It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Emily has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi, MS, and she has an MFA in Creative Writing from GCSU in Milledgeville, GA, home of Flannery O’Connor. She spends her free time reading, watching horror movies and musicals, cuddling cats, Instagramming pictures of cats, and blogging/podcasting about books with the ladies over at #BookSquadGoals (www.booksquadgoals.com). She can be reached at emily.ecm@gmail.com.

Our time has come, horror fans. We talk it up all year. We try to play it cool over the summer as we get closer and closer to our season. In September, we feel ourselves starting to come into our own. But now that it’s October, we’re in full bloom. It’s our month. The leaves, they are a-changing. The air is crisp. The pumpkins are spiced. But most importantly, horror becomes mainstream for a full month as we get closer and closer to Halloween.

This year, there are sooooo many good horror books coming out to celebrate the season. You’ll see plenty from horror staples like Nick Cutter and Richard Chizmar. But this October is also going to introduce us to some new spooky authors on the scene. For instance, check out Del Sandeen’s gothic horror debut.