20 October Romances to Warm Up To

Jessica Pryde is a member of that (some might call) rare breed that grew up in Washington, DC, but is happily enjoying the warmer weather of the desert Southwest. While she is still working on what she wants to be when she grows up, she’s enjoying dabbling in librarianship and writing all the things. She can be found drowning in her ever-growing TBR and exclaiming about romance in the Book Riot podcast ( When in Romance ), as well as on social media. Find her exclamations about books and pho on twitter ( JessIsReading ) and instagram ( jess_is_reading ).

Hey, guess what? It’s OCTOBER. For some of us, the temperature and leaves are both turning crisp, and the sights and sounds have switched from summer anthems to “The Monster Mash.” Alas, for me, it’s still 90 degrees and gross outside and I have to put on a Sights Of New England screensaver on my television if I want to enjoy some autumn colors in the Fall. I’ll take not freezing in winter over wearing seven layers any day, but boy do I miss deciduous trees!

October is an interesting time for romance. Publishing is amping up for the gift season, so there are dozens of books coming out every week! Alas, I can’t put them all on this list, but I grabbed a fresh 20 for you (don’t get used to it, but it was hard to narrow down this month)! There are traditionally published books and independently published ones; debuts and sequels. You want rom-coms? We got ‘em. You want some darkness? Of course! We’re a little light on romantasy this month, partly because I can’t tell which ones are definitely Capital R Romances with happy endings. But! Tis the season—for some magic and witchcraft! September might have started out the cozy fall season, but the Halloween paranormals continue!