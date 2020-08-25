Arundhati Roy is an Indian writer and activist. The Ministry of Utmost Happiness takes place across India, from Delhi to Kashmir and beyond. Like others on this list, this story also features a vast cast of characters, but it follows two main narratives, one of Anjum, an unhoused trans woman taking shelter in a graveyard, and the other of Tilo, who is an activist.

In her own activism work, Arundhati Roy writes a lot about industrialization, environmental destruction, and social justice. This novel includes similar themes, as well as deforestation, the gross mistreatment of migrants and climate refugees, poverty and class disparity, insufficient public infrastructure, and gentrification, along with various resistance movements in India. It is important to demonstrate how interconnected the climate emergency is to all elements of society, and this novel does just that.