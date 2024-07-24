Book Nerd Movie Club: THE NEVERENDING STORY

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the film release of The Neverending Story, Jeff, Rebecca, and Sharifah talk about the book, movie, and its place in pop and nerd culture.

Discussed in this episode:

The Neverending Story by Michael Ende

The Neverending Story Oral History

