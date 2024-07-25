Dive Into Some New YA Mysteries: YA Book Talk + News, July 25, 2024

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

Thrillers have been huge in YA for several years, thanks in part to blockbuster authors like Karen M. McManus and Holly Jackson. It’s not that thrillers were not popular before that — they were, and they’ve always been a staple of YA, especially if you look back at ’90s YA paperback series — but thanks to a rise in interest in thrillers in adult, it was inevitable that would also take shape in YA.

Despite the growth in YA thrillers, more traditional mysteries haven’t been marketed as strongly. The line between the two isn’t huge, of course, but there is one. Mysteries focus primarily on cracking the case/who is responsible for a particular crime, thrillers focus more on the potential for a crime to occur. Think of mysteries as working backward while thrillers are set in forward motion, with rising tension and, in many cases, already knowing the culprit and a main character/team of characters focused on choking future efforts of that culprit.